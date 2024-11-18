Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $185,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $87.17 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

