Swiss National Bank Has $147.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $147,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 826.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $163.63 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.84 and a 12-month high of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

