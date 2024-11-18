Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Kinder Morgan worth $130,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

