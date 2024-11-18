Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of CVS Health worth $234,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

