Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Johnson Controls International worth $155,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after buying an additional 479,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

JCI stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.