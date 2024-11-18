Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Director Mace Rothenberg Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) Director Mace Rothenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,125. The trade was a 47.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mace Rothenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Mace Rothenberg bought 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00.
Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,487. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.
TNGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
