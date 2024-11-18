Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Director Mace Rothenberg Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) Director Mace Rothenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,125. The trade was a 47.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mace Rothenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Mace Rothenberg bought 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,487. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 142,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,470 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 340.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

TNGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.