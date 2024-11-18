Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,609,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,544,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,370 shares of company stock worth $46,797,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $521.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $395.55 and a 12 month high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

