Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Reports Financial Results for Q2 FY 2025

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (the “Company”) recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the fiscal quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. The press release, dated November 14, 2024, revealed the performance metrics for the specified period. This information has been made public in a Current Report on Form 8-K and has been supplemented by the inclusion of the Press Release as Exhibit 99.1.

As per the disclosure under Item 2.02, the details encapsulated in the press release should not be considered as “filed” for actions denoted by Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Despite general incorporation language, this data is not integrated by reference for filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless distinctly referenced.

Highlighting further in Item 9.01, pertaining to Financial Statements and Exhibits, the following exhibits were attached:

– Exhibit 99.1*: Press Release, dated November 14, 2024: Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter FY 2025

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL)

The financial information provided remains crucial for investors and stakeholders to assess the Company’s performance, offering transparency and insight into its operations. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. continues its commitment to delivering pertinent updates on its financial standing and growth trajectory.

*Exhibit 99.1 is included with this filing to provide interested parties with detailed financial results for the indicated period.

This report, dated November 18, 2024, is duly signed on behalf of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. by Jeffrey O’Hara, the Chief Executive Officer, meeting the requirements stipulated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

