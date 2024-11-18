Tezos Price Hits $0.96 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $976.11 million and $105.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,033,735,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,013,227,294 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.