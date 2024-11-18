The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $0.50

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.75 to $0.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LAZR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $483.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after buying an additional 1,319,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.