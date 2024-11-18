The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $653.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. This represents a 53.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $11,294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 595,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 434,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

