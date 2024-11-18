The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $408.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.81. The company has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

