The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 27,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,993,000 after buying an additional 3,920,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 571.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,466,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,062 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 899,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 853,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

