The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,277,493 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $207.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $214.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

