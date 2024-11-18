The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $228,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

