Theory Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $6,784,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

