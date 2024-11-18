Theory Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $602.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $452.47 and a 12 month high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

