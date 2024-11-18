Threshold Price Reaches $0.0252 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $251.51 million and $18.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,748.25 or 0.99949140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00006242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00049574 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,996,068,399.47894 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02558675 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $17,666,892.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

