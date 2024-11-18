Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.43% of Jacobs Solutions worth $70,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $140.01 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.