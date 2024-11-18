Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.76 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212,598 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.71% of TechnipFMC worth $78,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.51.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

