Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $92.09 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of MetLife worth $92,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $2,346,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MetLife by 53.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214,367 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.