Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.12% of Littelfuse worth $73,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $241.09 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.91 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

