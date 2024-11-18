Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.46% of Align Technology worth $87,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 201.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $223.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $335.40. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.