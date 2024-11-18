Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 321,408 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 321,408 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.00% of Crocs worth $84,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Crocs by 178.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.