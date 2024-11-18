Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.31% of Agree Realty worth $101,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $75.97 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.96%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

