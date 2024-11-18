Tidemark LLC Acquires 413 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $86.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

