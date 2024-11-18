Tidemark LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

XBI opened at $92.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

