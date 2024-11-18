Tidemark LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tidemark LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $587.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $507.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $452.58 and a twelve month high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.