Tidemark LLC Sells 159 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tidemark LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $115.58 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $121.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

