Tidemark LLC Sells 931 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Tidemark LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $204.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

