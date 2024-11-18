Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 144130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Tidewater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 243,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tidewater by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,044,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,089,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

