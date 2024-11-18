Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Hits $277.39 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.50 billion and approximately $277.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.42 or 0.00005992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,331.99 or 0.99906512 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00006181 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,115,514,941 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,305,689.17656365 with 2,544,792,929.44372173 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.50463272 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 610 active market(s) with $298,590,073.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

