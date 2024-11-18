TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.12. 416,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 776,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 34.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TORM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 151,942 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in TORM by 120.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TORM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

