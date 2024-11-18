Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) & Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Financial Analysis

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diana Shipping and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 0.00

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Diana Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Toro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 6.81% 5.34% 2.26% Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Toro”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $262.10 million 1.05 $49.84 million $0.09 24.34 Toro $78.47 million 0.61 $140.64 million $1.06 2.40

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diana Shipping. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

