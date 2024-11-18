Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.82. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $170.88 and a one year high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

