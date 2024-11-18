TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 27,917 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 2.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $111.19.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

