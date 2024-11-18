TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 27,917 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 2.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $111.19.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.