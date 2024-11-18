TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 49,057 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.