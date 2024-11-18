TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 344 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

