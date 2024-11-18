Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 4,321,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,826,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,315.90. The trade was a 20.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,238 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,627. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

