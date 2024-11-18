TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 18780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXNM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. TXNM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

