UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 248,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,067,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $592.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $582.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

