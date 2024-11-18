USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Up 2.4% This Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $64.90 million and $286,241.84 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,492.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.13 or 0.00485424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00020743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000094 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.57656857 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $307,324.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.