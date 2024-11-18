Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $54,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.