Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Drive Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

