Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.03 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

