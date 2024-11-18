Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 32.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 5.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $1,150,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $331.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.18 and a 52-week high of $342.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

