Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

