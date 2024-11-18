Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.54 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

