Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $290.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

