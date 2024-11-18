Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $290.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

